Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu lands in trouble, Subramanian Swamy to sue the actor | Oneindia news *News

An action-adventure drama starring Akshay Kumar has landed into controversy BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that he will be suing the team of Ram Setu for 'falsification' of facts and 'infringement.'

The movie which revolves around an archaeologist investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality has found itself in legal trouble.

#AkshayKumar #SubramanianSwamy #RamSetu