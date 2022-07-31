Supreme Court stays FIRs against Para SF for Nagaland Killing | Oneindia news *Explainer

In response to petitions by the wives and children of the army personnel accused of killing 13 civilians in Nagaland in December 2021, the Supreme Court, recently, put a stay on criminal proceedings against them.

The court observed that the nod of the Central Government is necessary to prosecute army personnel in areas under AFSPA i.e the Armed Forces Special Act.

And since the Centre is yet to give consent, the FIRs stand invalidated at this stage.

Let us take a quick look at exactly what does the AFSPA entail, why it is so controversial, and, where in India, it is still in force.

