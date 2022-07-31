Get Your Heart Rate Up With This 30-Minute Cardio HIIT Workout

Welcome to Class Fitsugar's newest season!

We're back in the studio, and our new trainer Natalie White will be leading you through a 30-minute cardio HIIT workout, joined by Paulyn Baens and Maya Davis.

In this routine, you'll power through plyometric lunges, jump squats, speed skaters, plank jacks, and so much more!

This high-energy session will fire up your entire body and get you sweating.

It's completely bodyweight (no equipment needed!) and White offers plenty of advancements and modifications, so it's ideal for any skill level.

White is a professional dancer, world traveler, and NASM-certified trainer who brings fun - and her British humor - to every workout.

Her high-energy workout style will help you perfect your form and push yourself to the max.

Don't miss new episodes of Class Fitsugar every Sunday and Wednesday on the POPSUGAR Fitness YouTube channel.

White's outfit: Jolyn // Shoes: APL Baens's outfit: Uniqlo // Shoes: APL Davis's outfit: Uniqlo // Shoes: APL