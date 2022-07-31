Fans react to the Euros Final goals

Supporters at fan zones in Trafalgar Square and Sheffield react to the England Germany goal.
Report by Lewisl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Supporters at fan zones in Trafalgar Square and Sheffield react to the England Germany goal.
Report by Lewisl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Supporters at a fan zone in Sheffield celebrate England's win at the UEFA European Championship final against Germany. The winning..