Ghosts Season 2

Ghosts Season 2 Trailer HD - Samantha and Jay throw caution to the wind when they convert their recently inherited country estate into a bed-and-breakfast.

Call it mislaid plans.

Not only is the place falling apart, but it’s also inhabited by spirits of previous residents -- whom only Samantha can see and hear.

Ghosts spins the funny​, heartfelt story about a ​newfound dream that reveals connection and self-discovery aren't just for the living.

- Starring: Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar