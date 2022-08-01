Champion Lionesses celebrate as they arrive back at hotel

The England women’s football squad received a warm welcome from supporters as they arrived back at their hotel in southwest London, following their 2-1 Euro 2022 final win over Germany at Wembley.

The Lionesses were in full celebratory mode as they got off the coach - waving the trophy, cans of lager, St George’s Crosses, and blasting out ‘Three Lions’ as they danced on the hotel lawn.

Report by Jonesia.

