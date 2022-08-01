Kate Garraway reveals Derek Draper's sepsis battle

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Kate Garraway revealed her husband Derek Draper had been placed into intensive care after contracting 'very serious, life-threatening' sepsis.
Credit: @GMB Via Twitter
The TV star's husband Derek nearly died in hospital when his kidneys stopped working.
Kate Garraway has said her husband, Derek Draper, is “back on the right side” after taking an “unexpected and frightening..