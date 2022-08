From 10,000 to 50,000 UAH for information about traitors

The head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, promises a monetary reward for providing information about spies and traitors in the city who work for Russia or pass on information about the Armed Forces.

How to transfer information correctly and where exactly - read @7/31/2022 10:30:16 AM (with English subtitle)