Dan Trachtenberg says 'Prey' was never PG-13

Dan Trachtenberg says there was never a suggestion that his Predator movie Prey should tone down its violence in order to secure a PG-13 certificate.

The 10 Cloverfield Lane filmmaker's movie delves back in time to depict a group of Comanche warriors, including Amber Midthunder's heroine Naru, fighting for survival when a Predator arrives close to their home.

It's a visceral and bloody action tale, which marks it out as something of an outlier in a Hollywood landscape that often prefers to blunt the edge of movies in order to secure a more permissible age rating.

Prey will stream exclusively on Disney+ from 5 August.