'Prey' producer says Native American representation 'shifts Hollywood paradigm'

Prey producer Jhane Myers says the Native American representation in the movie has the potential to "shift that Hollywood paradigm" around depictions of Native people.

The producer, who has worked on numerous projects involving Native American characters, praised the representation on both sides of the camera in the new Predator film.

Directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, the movie is set in the 1700s and follows a tribe of Comanche hunters who must defend themselves after the arrival of a Predator.

Prey will stream exclusively on Disney+ from 5 August.