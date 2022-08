Thousands of England fans celebrate Lionesses’ Euros win

Thousands of fans have gathered in central London to celebrate England’s Euro 2022 title victory with the team.

Up to 7,000 England supporters have the opportunity to join the Lionesses at an event hosted by ex-player Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square.

Report by Jonesia.

