Live From America 8.1.22 @11am YOU ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF A NEW AMERICAN REVOLUTION!!

Steve Bannon triggers LIB talking head with the truth on gender roles - Joe Biden catches Covid again - Trump at the LIV Golf Tournament in Bedminster - AZ will be 1st State to fully decertify - MI Conservatives react to Trump's endorsement of Tudor Dixon - Democrats are so unhinged they are committing crimes and starting wars!

- CNN travels to WY in order to show they still support Cheney....they were so wrong!

- GOD WINS IN INDIANA!

- The suspect in custody for attempting to kill Kavanaugh is a Transgender!

- The SCOTUS about to hear the most important topic of the times that could save or destroy America - LFA TV update!