Official Trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars Series Andor

Watch the official trailer for the Star Wars series Andor, created by Tony Gilroy.
Andor Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O'Reilly Stream Andor September 21, 2022 on Disney+!
Watch the official trailer for the Star Wars series Andor, created by Tony Gilroy.
Andor Cast: Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O'Reilly Stream Andor September 21, 2022 on Disney+!
Last time we saw formidable Star Wars hero, rebel Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), he was getting blown up by the Death Star at the end..