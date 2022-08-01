First Grain Shipment Leaves Ukraine After Months of Being Blocked by Russia

NBC News reports that on Aug.

1, a ship carrying grain was finally able to leave the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.

The development follows a deal made between Kyiv and Moscow last month.

The cargo ship will transport 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn toward Lebanon's port of Tripoli.

In a Facebook post, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's infrastructure minister, assured the vessel would be safe as it travels along a route established by the U.N.

And Turkey.

As 16 more ships wait to depart Odesa, Kubrakov called the first ship's passage "a colossal success for ensuring global food security.".

Bridget A.

Brink, U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, took to Twitter to announce the development.

NBC News reports that Russian forces continue to strike cities across Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war rages on.

