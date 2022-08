The Stand Up America US Show with MG Paul Vallely: Episode 42

Air Force LTC Sandy Miarecki joins MG Vallely today to discuss her personal story of pushing back against the military forced Covid-19 vaccination program.

This is an amazing story of courage, and persecution.

Major Fred Galvin (ret.) is also here to discuss his incredible story, and his great new book "A Few Bad Men: The True Story of U.S. Marines Ambushed in Afghanistan and Betrayed in America."