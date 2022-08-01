Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura of 'Star Trek,' Dead at 89

Nichelle Nichols, Lt.

Uhura of 'Star Trek,' , Dead at 89 .

The death of the trailblazing Black actress was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, via social media.

Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away.

, Kyle Johnson, via CNN.

Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration, Kyle Johnson, Son of Nichelle Nichols, via CNN.

Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all, Kyle Johnson, via CNN.

Nichols as Lt.

Nyota Uhura on the iconic sci-fi series represented a milestone in the representation of Black women in U.S. media.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. referred to Lt.

Uhura as "the first non-stereotypical role portrayed by a Black woman in television history.".

When Nichols kissed white co-star William Shatner during a episode, the scene was widely considered to have "changed television forever.".

Throngs of celebrities, including 'Star Trek' co-star George Takei, paid tribute to Nichols via social media.

I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt.

Uhura of the USS Enterprise, George Takei, via CNN.

For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend, George Takei, via CNN.

We lived long and prospered together, George Takei, via CNN.

The National Air and Space Museum also paid tribute to Nichols' "work with NASA to recruit women and people of color to apply to become astronauts.".

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor in GA, shared a photo she had taken with Nichols.

Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many.

May she forever dwell among the stars, Stacey Abrams, GA Gubernatorial Nominee (D), via CNN