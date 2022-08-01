Justin Bieber returns to the stage for first time since Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber has resumed his world tour in Italy after previously postponing a slew of dates after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome which causes facial paralysis.
Justin Bieber , Resumes Justice World Tour.
'TMZ' reports that on July 19,..
Justin Bieber will return to the stage on July 31 for his first show since being ravaged by Ramsay Hunt syndrome.