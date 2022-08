Why Does Pelosi Want To Go War With China? | Biden Has COVID Again | Cheney On The Way Out? | Ep 434

Despite grave threats from China over a possible visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the 17 term Congresswoman, plans to defy their wishes and visit the disputed island anyways.

Plus, Joe Biden has COVID again, YouTube locked Drew and the team out of their channel and Liz Cheney looks to be cooked in Wyoming.