NFL Suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Associated Press reported on Aug.

1 that Watson has been suspended for six games.

According to Profootballtalk.com, no fines were announced as part of the suspension.

The NFL suspended the Cleveland Browns quarterback for violation of its policy concerning personal conduct.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women.

The instances allegedly occurred during massage sessions.

The hearing to decide how to proceed with Watson was presided over by a retired federal judge.

In anticipation of Judge Sue L.

Robinson's ruling, .

... the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) issued a statement reiterating that it "will stand by her ruling.".

We have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation, NFLPA Statement, via NBC News.

Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate .., NFLPA Statement, via NBC News.

... and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office, NFLPA Statement, via NBC News.

That is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same, NFLPA Statement, via NBC News.

The NFL is highly scrutinized over the way it handles instances of domestic abuse and sexual misconduct within the league