Uncontained McKinney Fire Explodes Across Over 55,000 Acres of California

Uncontained McKinney Fire , Explodes Across Over , 55,000 Acres of California.

ABC reports that an out-of-control wildfire in Northern California has become the state's largest wildfire this year and now threatens a nearby town.

The McKinney Fire has burned 55,493 acres in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County near the Oregon border.

As of August 1, the fire was 0% contained.

According to Cal Fire, strong winds drove the blaze across almost 3,000 acres of the drought-dry area overnight.

In the town of Klamath River, two people were found dead in a car parked in their driveway.

Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told ABC News that firefighters believe the couple was caught by the fast-moving fire as they attempted to flee.

Officials say the fire started around 2:15 P.M.

On July 29.

The fire soon forced officials to close Highway 96 and order the evacuation of several communities, including a partial evacuation of Yreka, California.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office, over 100 structures have been destroyed, mostly along the Klamath River which runs parallel to Highway 96.

According to Cal Fire, at least 849 firefighters are combating the fire on the ground and from the air.