Bill Russell is the Most Impactful Player in NBA History

Boston Celtics legend and civil rights trailblazer Bill Russell died at the age of 88.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix explains why Russell is the most impactful player in NBA history.
Boston Celtics legend and civil rights trailblazer Bill Russell died at the age of 88.
Sports Illustrated senior writer Chris Mannix explains why Russell is the most impactful player in NBA history.
Watch VideoBill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two..
Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion as a player and coach with the Boston Celtics and one of the most important figures in NBA..