NYC Mayor Eric Adams Declares State of Emergency Concerning Monkeypox

NBC News reports that Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Aug.

New York City now has over 1,200 reported cases, approximately 25 percent of cases nationally, and we are continuing to see the numbers rise, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, via statement.

This order will bolster our existing efforts to educate, vaccinate, test and treat as many New Yorkers as possible, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, via statement.

New York Gov.

Kathy Hochul also declared a state disaster emergency on July 29.

According to the CDC, as of July 29, New York had the most confirmed monkeypox cases in the country with 1,345.

California had 799.

San Francisco also declared a state of emergency on July 28.

On July 30, Mayor Adams and Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYC's health department commissioner, .

Issued a statement estimating "that approximately 150,000 New Yorkers may currently be at risk for monkeypox exposure.".

While monkeypox has primarily affected men who have sex with men, .

The virus can be spread to anyone through close physical contact or being exposed to infected surfaces