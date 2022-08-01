Nichelle Nichols, Lieutenant Uhura On 'Star Trek', Dies At 89 | THR News

The actress, who made history for her portrayal of communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on 'Star Trek,' died Saturday at 89.
Nichelle Nichols,
Lt. Uhura of 'Star Trek,' , Dead at 89 .
The death of the trailblazing Black actress was announced by..
Nichols, whose fans included Martin Luther King Jr. and a young Barack Obama, "succumbed to natural causes and passed away" on..