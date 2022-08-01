Live From America 8.1.22 @5pm FOX NEWS SHUNS TRUMP | GENERAL BOLDUC JOINS THE SHOW!
Live From America 8.1.22 @5pm FOX NEWS SHUNS TRUMP | GENERAL BOLDUC JOINS THE SHOW!

The RNC Chairwoman Ronna &quot;Romney&quot; McDaniel is out of her mind!

- Breaking down what an In-Kind contribution is - NYC Mayor Eric Adams declares State of Emergency - Fox News shuns Trump for 3 months and counting - General Don Bolduc Joins LFA tonight as he gears up for NH Primary - AZ takes a page out of WA State&apos;s playbook concerning drop boxes - Oklahoma bans transgender competition - Disney&apos;s woke agenda continues - A video that should scare the left to death!....&quot;WE ARE WINNING AND THERE&apos;S NOTHING YOU CAN DO ABOUT IT!&quot;