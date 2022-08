ElijahFire: Ep. 88 – MICAH TURNBO “DISCERNING HIS VOICE”

Jeff Tharp interviews Micah Turnbo, founder of Behold Wonder and pastor of prophetic ministry at Vineyard Northwest in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In this episode, Jeff and Micah discuss intimacy with God, discerning God’s voice, and the angelic assignments in this season.

Watch us LIVE on Monday, August 1 at 2 p.m.

Pacific Time on all ElijahFire platforms!