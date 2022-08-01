Global Governments Bracing for Future Waves of COVID Variants

Fox reports that governments and populations alike are bracing as the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms for the northern hemisphere.

Chris Murray, head of the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), warns that there could be up to a million new infections a day in the United States alone.

With nearly no masking or social distancing restrictions in place, the United Kingdom and Europe predicts a series of COVID waves.

Experts say that while cases may surge again in the coming season, deaths and hospitalizations are unlikely to rise as sharply.

According to Fox, these predictions raise new questions regarding when the COVID pandemic will finally end and enter a state of endemic disease.

Many experts predicted that transition would occur early in 2022, however the emergence of the omicron variant derailed those forecasts.

Anyone who says they can predict the future of this pandemic is either overconfident or lying, David Dowdy, Infectious disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The World Health Organization warns that each country will need to approach new waves of COVID with all the means at their disposal.

This includes everything from vaccinations to interventions, such as social distancing or masking protocols and broad testing.