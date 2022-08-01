Beyoncé Announces She Will Remove Lyric From 'Renaissance' Following Backlash

Beyoncé Announces She Will , Remove Lyric From 'Renaissance', Following Backlash.

At issue is use of the word "spaz" in the track "Heated" on Beyoncé's newest album, 'Renaissance.'.

Representatives for the pop icon confirmed the word will be removed from the song after it caused backlash amongst advocates and fans.

The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced, Beyonce Representative, Statement, via Insider.

The word is often used as a derogatory term referring to a person with a physical disability.

However, according to African American Vernacular English.

The word "spaz" is commonly used amongst some U.S. Black communities to mean either "fight" or "go crazy.".

Lizzo recently received similar backlash for her use of the same word in one of her songs.

Disability advocates acknowledge Beyoncé's inclusive persona, but maintain it "doesn't excuse her use of ableist language.".

I'm so tired.

Disabled people deserve better.

I don't want to have this conversation again, Hannah Diviney, Disability Advocate, via Insider.

Other advocates further explain how use of the term is offensive among certain communities.

It's appalling that one of the world's biggest stars has chosen to include this deeply offensive term, Warren Kirwan, Scope Media Manager, via Insider.

Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face every day and which impact on every aspect of disabled people's lives.

, Warren Kirwan, Scope Media Manager, via Insider.

Beyoncé has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we'd urge her to remove this offensive lyric, Warren Kirwan, Scope Media Manager, via Insider