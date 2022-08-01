Mystikal Arrested on Rape and Domestic Abuse Charges

'The Guardian' reports that Mystikal has been arrested on charges that include first-degree rape and felony domestic abuse by strangulation.

The rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was arrested on July 31 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

He was reportedly arrested after local police were informed of an alleged sexual assault at a nearby hospital.

Mystikal was nominated for two Grammy awards in 2000 after releasing his global hit, 'Shake Ya Ass.'.

In 2004, Tyler began serving a six-year sentence after being found guilty of sexual assault and extortion.

In 2012, the rapper served an another three-month sentence after being arrested for misdemeanor domestic abuse.

'The Guardian' points out that the victim of the 2012 incident was the mother of Tyler's two children.

While speaking to the Associated Press in an April 2021 interview, Tyler said he was turning his life around and finding a fresh approach to making music.

When I look back and listen to the music, man – I was a nasty lil’ rapper, Mystikal, via 'Associated Press'.

A lot of my music now, I imagine myself rapping it to God and if I can rap it, I’m proud, Mystikal, via 'Associated Press'