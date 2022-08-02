FARAN BALANCED - Monday, August 1, 2022

Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to visit Taiwan, Italian farmers join in on protests in Europe, Kim Iversen addresses why she left The Hill's Rising, CNN asks voters in Wyoming about Liz Cheney, the new Depp V Heard document dump, and much more!
Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to visit Taiwan, Italian farmers join in on protests in Europe, Kim Iversen addresses why she left The Hill's Rising, CNN asks voters in Wyoming about Liz Cheney, the new Depp V Heard document dump, and much more!
By Anita Powell and Ayaz Gul
The United States conducted a rare counterterrorism operation over the weekend against a..
Joey King is kicking off her Bullet Train release week in a pink latex look! The Emmy-nominated actress, who celebrated her 23rd..