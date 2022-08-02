Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in US airstrike in Kabul: Joe Biden | Oneindia News*News

Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was killed in a drone strike carried out by the US in the Afghan capital Kabul.

