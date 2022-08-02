2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Driving Video

2023 Ford F-150® Lightning™ Pro Special Service Vehicle provides the modern, always-on work-ready truck police departments need to help lower costs, drive efficiency and accelerate customers’ sustainability goals F-150 Lightning Pro SSV combines benefits of an electric powertrain with law enforcement-specific interior features of F-150 Police Responder®, including police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats, built-in steel intrusion plates and available roof-mounted LED warning beacons Ford Pro™ helps make the transition to electric easier for municipal customers with its top-selling1 police vehicle lineup, software, charging, service and FinSimple™ financing – now offering municipal loan options for charging solutions including installation, hardware and software