Muslim singer Farmani Naaz gets criticized online for singing Shiv Bhajan | Oneindia News *News

Muslim singer Farmani Naaz who rose to fame after participating on Indian Idol was recently criticized after she sang Shiv Bhajan on her YouTube channel.
#FarmaniNaaz #HarHarShambhu #ShivBhajan
Muslim singer Farmani Naaz who rose to fame after participating on Indian Idol was recently criticized after she sang Shiv Bhajan on her YouTube channel.
#FarmaniNaaz #HarHarShambhu #ShivBhajan
YouTube singer Farmani Naaz rose to fame after participating in the 12th season of Indian Idol.
YouTube singer Farmani Naaz, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district of UP, has come under controversy for singing a Shiv Bhajan.