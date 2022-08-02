RT News - August 01 2022 (20:00 MSK)

A confrontation in the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo is narrowly avoided after authorities in Pristina postpone a controversial plan to ban entry to anyone with Serbian documents.

The first grain shipment has left the Ukrainian port of Odessa and is expected to reach Istanbul by Tuesday as part of a deal between Kiev and Moscow.

RT reports from the front line in the Ukraine conflict, as artillery is fired day and night by both sides with Ukrainian batteries reportedly hitting residential areas.

Iraqi police and military are on high alert while protesters occupy the parliament building for a third day in a row, angered at a coalition currently trying to form the next government.