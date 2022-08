JIERRA SINGS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM FOR THE TURNING POINT USA STUDENT ACTION SUMMIT

What an absolute honor to open up the Presidential Section of the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit 2022 with our National Anthem.

Thank you Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk Kimberly Guilfoyle Ron Desantis, Donald Trump, Donald J Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Benny Johnson, Ingraham Angle, Jack Posobiec, Kayleigh McEnany James OKeefeI and many more for being such incredible leaders and for helping to save this beautiful Nation!

It was most definitely a dream come true!