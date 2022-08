Truss calls Sturgeon an ‘attention seeker’ best ignored

Liz Truss branded Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon an “attention seeker” best ignored at a hustings event in Exeter on Monday evening.

The Conservative leadership candidate was responding to a question by an audience member about Scotland and the union.

Before the foreign secretary began answering another audience member called out, “build a wall”.

Report by Jonesia.

