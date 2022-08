The Wolf of Washington Nancy Pelosi Rolls the dice on a big gamble in Taiwan. She is scheduled to be in Twain Tuesday Aug 2 2022

As china threatens to shoot her out of the sky well her husbands DUI charge is scheduled for court Aug 3