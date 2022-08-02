China conducts military drills ahead of Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan

Chinese media has released footage of recent People’s Liberation Army exercises, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected on a possible visit to Taiwan today.
Worries of a Beijing-Taiwan military confrontation are running high.
China has warned its military would never "sit idly by" if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were to visit Taiwan,..