Labour criticise Liz Truss’ ‘childish’ Sturgeon comments

Labour shadow cabinet minister Kerry McCarthy has described Liz Truss' comments about Nicola Sturgeon as "childish".

The Conservative leadership hopeful branded the Scottish first minister an "attention seeker" who is best ignored, during a hustings on Monday evening.

Ms McCarthy said: "If Liz Truss aspires to be the prime minister of the United Kingdom, she needs to have a grown-up relationship with Nicola Sturgeon." The Labour MP for Bristol East described the foreign secretary's comments as "red meat to the Tory faithful".

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn