'EastEnders' adds last-minute reference to England's Euro 2022 win

EastEnders has paid tribute to the England women's football team's victory in the Euro 2022 final.

In a scene shot after the 2-1 win over Germany at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening (31 July), various characters can be seen in the Queen Vic celebrating England's first major trophy since 1966.

The scene features Kim Fox, Lola Pearce and Queen Vic landlady Linda Carter enjoying a drink and raising a toast to the victorious football team.

Credit: @bbceastenders