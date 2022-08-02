Look Back on Bill Russell's 2011 Presidential Medal of Freedom Ceremony

Let's remember the moment in 2011 when Bill Russell was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his lifetime of excellence on the NBA court and for his civil rights activism off it.

Russell passed away on July 31 at the age of 88.

