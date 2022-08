Archie Battersbee's family make last-ditch Supreme Court bid

Archie Battersbee’s family has lodged an “urgent appeal” with the Supreme Court in a last-ditch bid to keep him on life-support.

Court of Appeal judges had previously ruled that it was in the 12-year-old’s best interests for his treatment to end at midday on Tuesday.

Report by Burnsla.

