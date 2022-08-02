Pelosi Will Visit Taiwan, Officials From Both Nations Confirm

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a delicate matter for the government of China, which views the autonomous nation as its territory.

China officials referred to the "egregious political impact" Pelosi's visit to Taiwan would have.

We would like to tell the US once again that China is standing by, and the Chinese People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by.

, Zhao Lijian, China Foreign Ministry Spokesman, via CNN.

China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhao Lijian, China Foreign Ministry Spokesman, via CNN.

As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let's wait and see, Zhao Lijian, China Foreign Ministry Spokesman, via CNN.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken maintained the White House's position that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan did not involve the executive branch.

Blinken stated that "we do not know what Speaker Pelosi intends to do.".

Congress is an independent, coequal branch of government.

The decision is entirely the Speaker's, Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, via CNN.

And so if the speaker does decide to visit and China tries to create some kind of crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing, Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, via CNN.

We are looking for them, in the event she decides to visit, to act responsibly and not to engage in in any escalation going forward, Anthony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, via CNN.

Pelosi's visit is not without safety risks, and National Security Council coordinator John Kirby stated the agency's protection intentions.

We want to make sure that when she travels overseas, she can do so safely and securely and we're going to make sure of that, John Kirby, National Security Council, via CNN.

This is an important trip for the speaker to be on and we're going to do whatever we can to support her, John Kirby, National Security Council, via CNN