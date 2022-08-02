Biden Says ‘Justice Has Been Delivered’ After Drone Strike Kills Al Qaeda Leader

Biden Says ‘Justice Has Been Delivered’ , After Drone Strike Kills , Al Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

'The Hill' reports that the U.S. carried out a drone strike in Kabul on July 31 which killed al-Zawahiri.

On Aug.

1, President Biden hailed the killing of the al Qaeda leader who is said to have been “deeply involved” in planning the 9/11 attacks.

On Aug.

Now, justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more.

People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer, President Biden, via statement.

The president also said al-Zawahiri recently called for his followers to attack America and its allies and “carved a trail of murder and violence against American citizens, American service members, American diplomats and American interest.”.

We make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out, President Biden, via statement.

Biden added that none of al-Zawahiri's family members or civilians were killed.

He also vowed to prohibit Afghanistan from becoming a "safe haven" for terrorists.

We will never again, never again allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven, because he is gone, and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens, President Biden, via statement.

You know, it can’t be a launching pad against the United States.

We’re going to see to it that that won’t happen, President Biden, via statement