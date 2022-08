WYV EP7 A Deep Dive into Chinese Medicine with Ann and Ross Rosen

Host Sumayyah Simone and guests Acupuncturist Ann and Ross Rosen take a deep-dive into the Chinese medical perspective.

Our hearts beat and send out a signal that allows a trained healer like Ross to pick up information about your health and wellness, past, present and future.

Less invasive healing modalities may offer answers to some of our biggest health challenges and offer opportunities to finally find our balance.

You do not want to miss this episode!