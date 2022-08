Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs born at ZSL London Zoo

Three Critically Endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have been born to mum Gaysha and dad Asim at ZSL London Zoo.

The cubs were born on 27th June and have only emerged from the cubbing den in the last couple of weeks.

ZSL manages a global breeding programme for Sumatran tigers.

The latest figures suggest there are only 300 of the subspecies left in the wild.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn