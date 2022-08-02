Tiger Woods Reportedly Turned Down $700–$800 Million Offer To Join LIV Golf Series

CNN reports that Greg Norman, the tour's CEO, says Woods turned down a lot of money to join the Saudi-backed golf series.

They had originally approached Tiger before I became CEO, so, yes, that number is somewhere in that neighborhood, Greg Norman, LIV Golf series CEO, via Fox News.

CNN reports that the LIV Golf series has promised to award $250 million in prize money.

It is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Some of the sport's biggest names, such as Phil Michelson, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau have joined the tour.

But other golfers, including Woods and Rory McIlroy, have criticized players' decisions to join the breakaway venture hosted by a country with poor human rights.

I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position, Tiger Woods, via CNN.

I just don’t see how that move is positive in the long term for a lot of these players, especially if the LIV organization doesn’t get world-ranking points and the major championships change their criteria for entering the events, Tiger Woods, via CNN.

It would be sad to see some of these young kids never get a chance to experience it and experience what we’ve got a chance to experience and walk these hallowed grounds and play in these championships, Tiger Woods, via CNN.

Woods also criticized Norman for his role in the tour.

Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport, Tiger Woods, via CNN.

Greg has done some things that I don’t think is in the best interest of our game, and we’re coming back to probably the most historic and traditional place in our sport, Tiger Woods, via CNN