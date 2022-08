Live From America 8.2.22 @5pm DIVIDED BECAUSE OF DEMOCRATS...MOTIVATED BECAUSE OF GOD!

Ben Bergquam's interview with Kari Lake primary day!

- Emails from audience - Biden's DOJ & Maricopa County Sheriff threatens citizen's constitutional rights to record!

- Democrats rhetoric once again leads to political violence in MI - WI Lt.Gov Candidate Cindy Werner joins the show tonight - PA State Supreme court delivers big blow to legal voting!

- Geico closes all 38 of it's CA offices - China/Pelosi/The Wicked Witch - Noah was a conspiracy theorist!