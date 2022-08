Four-time state champion coach John Rodenberg energized by new opportunity at Indian Hill

Rodenberg, who led Moeller to back-to-back Division I state titles in 2012 and 2013, spent the past two seasons at Roncalli High School where led the Indianapolis-area program to the Class 4A state title in 2020.

Roncalli had a 12-1 record and was a 4A regional finalist in 2021.