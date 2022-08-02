Pelosi has arrived in #Taiwan via US military plane despite

China's stark warnings in the recent days.
Even If China Doesn’t Shoot Down Pelosi’s Plane, Military Action Over Taiwan Is On The Table
Daily Caller
'The response will likely unfold over days if not weeks'
China's stark warnings in the recent days.
'The response will likely unfold over days if not weeks'
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months,..
SYDNEY — U.S. officials say they have little fear that China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the..