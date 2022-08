Someone You Should Know ft. Greg & Julie Gorman

“Someone You Should Know”—a new series of interviews we will periodically share to introduce you to some of our fabulous friends and amazing kingdom comrades we’ve met throughout the years.

For this episode we are excited to introduce you to Greg and Julie Gorman who founded Married For A Purpose.

Their truly unique approach to healthy relationships, alongside their personal story of redemption is what we love about them and the anointing that’s on their lives and ministry.